JUNE 2, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Leatha "Virginia" Watkins, age 90, of 3208 Garrett Road, Stoneville, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Christian View Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. and other times at 3251 Garrett Road. Virginia was born June 2, 1929 in the Price community to the late Colie and Bess Martin Watkins. She was retired from K-Mart of Martinsville. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Surviving are David and Karen Watkins and family, numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Margaret Watkins. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Po box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.