JUNE 2, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Leatha "Virginia" Watkins, age 90, of 3208 Garrett Road, Stoneville, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Christian View Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. and other times at 3251 Garrett Road. Virginia was born June 2, 1929 in the Price community to the late Colie and Bess Martin Watkins. She was retired from K-Mart of Martinsville. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Surviving are David and Karen Watkins and family, numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Margaret Watkins. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Po box 337, Eden, NC 27289

Tags

Load entries