GREENSBORO James Boyd Watkins, 85, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.
GREENSBORO James Boyd Watkins, 85, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.