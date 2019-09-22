Evelyn McGowan Waters, age 95, died September 14 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. Born May 26, 1924 in New York, she was the widow of Robert F. Waters. She loved to dance, play tennis, cook, entertain and travel. Having moved from Locust Valley, New York with her husband and family to Greensboro in 1970, Evelyn was a travel agent for many years. In spite of some health challenges, she was quite the survivor! She was active at Our Lady of Grace and St. Paul's Catholic churches, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and at age 90, walked in an Alzheimer's fundraiser in her husband's memory. She was a resident of Pennybyrn for the last 11 years and made great friendships there. Evelyn had a strong faith in God and loved her husband, children and spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She is survived by 5 children: Patricia Schmidt of Clemmons, NC (John), Crystal Burlow of Greensboro (Bob), Robert Waters, Jr. of Morristown, NJ, Keith Waters of Boulder, CO (Gene), and Erin Curtis of Forest, VA (Riley). She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Dawn Bergquist, Kirk Marschel, and Kelly Albright, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12 at the Chapel at Pennybyrn, 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Pennybyrn or to Hospice of Greensboro. Cremation Society of the Carolinas
