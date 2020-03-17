Geraldine "Gerry" Crane Waterhouse, 91, of Harrisonburg, VA, died on March 15, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Geraldine was born on November 20, 1928, in Newark, NJ to the late Agatha DeGraff and David Edgar Crane. She was a graduate of Irvington High School and Berkeley Secretarial School, East Orange, NJ. She was a former Sunday School teacher and a deacon in the Presbyterian Church, a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Women's Association. She loved flowers and birds and the beauty of God's world. She enjoyed sewing, needlework and quilting. She baked desserts weekly for about 20 years for the Greensboro Urban Ministry. Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Eileen Waterhouse and Carol Waterhouse of Harrisonburg, VA; daughter-in-law, Raegan Russell of South Berwick, ME; two grandchildren, Olivia P. Waterhouse of Washington, DC and Andrew F. Waterhouse of Brooklyn, NY and two nephews, Michael C. Perkowski of Bethel, VT and Frank E. Perkowski (Sue) of Toms River, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Fred Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Crane Perkowski and brother-in-law, Frank M. Perkowski of Toms River, NJ. A memorial service is being planned for a date yet to be determined. Interment will be private at Gulliford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC. The family would like to thank the medical staff and employees of Sunnyside for the stellar care and kindness they showed Gerry during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Boonton, 513 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005 or Sunnyside Retirement Community, Fellowship Fund, 600-L University Boulevard, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc. (Attn. Donations), P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
