Andrew Watakila was born on June 26th, 1966. He was called home on Sunday, January 19th, 2020. Andrew was a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a BS in Computer Science. He worked for Cone Mills for over 20 years with his last position being Computer Systems Manager. He was a loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend to all who knew him. He had a passion for Golf and that was his Happy Place. He is survived by his Mother- Robai Khamala Nakhisa, Brother- James Soita Watakila, Sisters- Ruth Watakila (Jackson), Helen Watakila and Jackie Watakila, Nieces- Dafina Ngei, Jasmine Jackson, Mwanamisi Wanjala, Brother in law Nero Jackson and a large extended family. He was fiercely loved and will be greatly missed. Service will be held at Saint Barnabas Anglican Church in Langata Nairobi, Kenya. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street chapel is serving the Watakila family. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Watakila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries