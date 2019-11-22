GREENSBORO Juanita T. Graham Washington, 94, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
