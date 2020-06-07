GREENSBORO Joshua Washington, 85, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm, on Monday, June 8th, 2020, at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel, at 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC. 27405.

