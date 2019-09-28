GREENSBORO James Anderson Washington, 66, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 29 at Power House of Deliverance Church, 1800 Willow Rd. Burial will be at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery, 1550 NC Highway 62 W., High Point. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services are in charge.

Tags

Load entries