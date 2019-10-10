JUNE 3, 1937 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Wallace Howard Warren, 82, of Triangle Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. The family would like to thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time. Due to Polly's unexpected illness, funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will finalize our plans as soon as possible. Condolences can be sent to the family at wilkersonfuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries