JUNE 3, 1937 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Wallace Howard Warren, 82, of Triangle Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. The family would like to thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time. Due to Polly's unexpected illness, funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will finalize our plans as soon as possible. Condolences can be sent to the family at wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.