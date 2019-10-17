JUNE 3, 1937 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Wallace Howard Warren, 82, of Triangle Road, our husband, father, Papa has no more pain; he met Jesus face to face on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. The burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Wallace was a native of Rockingham County and the son of the late Howard and Eleanor Murray Warren. He was formerly employed with G.B. Green and Son Concrete and later retired from Chandler Concrete with over 38 years of service. Wallace served others selflessly and quietly which led to his being a charter member of the Reidsville Rescue Squad. He was longtime and faithful part of Covington Wesleyan Church. Wallace was always fun and carrying on with his family and friends in his unique and unexpected way. Wallace is survived by his wife, Mary "Polly" Warren of the home; daughters, Janet Warren Hanline and husband, Donnie and Kelly Warren Soyars; stepdaughter, Joyce French; stepson, Keith Minter; grandchildren, Justin Owens and wife, Susan and Travis Grogan and wife, Heather; stepgrandchildren, Keith Minter, Jr. and wife, Tara, Brandon Minter, Matthue French and Kristie Arrington and husband, Gary; great-grandchildren, Adam and Aaron Owens, Corbin and Everleigh Grogan; stepgreat-grandchildren, Carley and Jake Minter, Riley and Everley Arrington. Memorial contributions may be made to Covington Wesleyan Church, 3218 Vance Street Ext., Reidsville, NC 27320 or Reidsville Rescue Squad, 2100 Westover Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
