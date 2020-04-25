NOVEMBER 11, 1935 - APRIL 6, 2020 Carin Loven Warner, 84, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A memorial service to honor her memory will be held at a later date. Carin was born November 11, 1935 in Malmo, Sweden to the late Gustav Loven and his wife, Clara Bjork Loven. Before coming to America in 1957, she worked for the Swedish government as an interpreter. She also worked for the UN as an interpreter while working in Germany. Carin spoke 5 languages. Carin was most generous to her friends while giving to other charities frequently. Carin loved her two Tonkinese cats Fritz and Samantha. Carin worked as an assistant to the tax assessor for the Forsyth County tax department for over 20 years until her retirement. Carin had a love for life and was always there to give wise counsel to her family and friends. Her humor and quick wit will be dearly missed. Carin is survived by her son, Michael Chaney of Louisburg, NC, her grandson Skyler Chaney and great-granddaughter Sophia of Winston-Salem, NC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.