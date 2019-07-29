SEPTEMBER 21, 1923 - JULY 26, 2019 William Farel Warlick, Jr, 95 passed away peacefully on July 26,2019 at Caldwell County Hospice in Lenior, NC. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Conover City Cemetery in Conover, NC Farel was born September 21, 1923 in Conover NC to Farel Sr. and Alma Warlick. Farel graduated from Newton High School, attended the University of North Carolina and was graduated from Lenior Rhyne College in 1948. He served in the United States Army during World War II, the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Highly decorated, he received the Bronze Star for Valor in combat during the conflict in Korea. Rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel retired in 1975 after more than 29 years of service. Farel was gifted with a fine lyric baritone singing voice, enjoyed traveling and loved a good joke. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 50 years Ruby Wilson Warlick, sister Sarah and husband Tay Lowrance, sister Christine Christine and husband J. Council Lingle, sister Vivian and husband Preston Yount and brother-in-law Oscar Lawing, He is survived by his sister Dorothy Lawing of Hickory, NC, daughter Alice Rebecca Quesenberry and son-in-law Charles Quesenberry of Lake Lotawana. MO., son William Farel, III and daughter-in-law Barbara Melinda Warlick of Camarillo, CA., 6 grandchildren and & 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the incredible staffs at the Shaire Center in Lenior, NC, Caldwell County Hospice in Lenior, NC and Hertiage Greens in Greensboro, NC. the family suggest that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to : Shaire Center, 1450 Shaire Center Drive, Lenior Nc 28645; Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenior, NC 28645; or contributors choice. Condolences may be sent to the Warlick family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Warlick family has entrusted arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, N.C. DRUM FUNERAL HOME - CONOVER PO BOX 395
