Reidsville, NC - Ms. Vera Poteat Ware of Link Rd., Reidsville, NC, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home and 3 pm to 7 p.m. in the McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel in Reidsville, NC with a limit of 10 people at a time. Private graveside service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Evergreen Memory Gardens, Hwy 158 W.. Reidsville, NC. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, Yanceyville, NC.

