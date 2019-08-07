JANUARY 9, 1928 - AUGUST 6, 2019 Doris Bowman Ware, 91, formerly a resident of Highgrove Long Term Care, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Church of God on Walker Street with Rev. Phillip Stokes, Rev. Dwayne Anders and Major Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Other times the family will be at Jean and Ronnie's home. Doris was born in Alamance County to the late Willard and Josephine Bradshaw Bowman and also was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Witty and Reuben Ware; daughter, Paulette Robertson; son, Paul Calvin Witty; one grandson; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; brother, Billy Bowman and sisters, Dovella Fogleman and Irene Gibson. Survivors include her daughters, Linda Benfield and husband, Billy, Jean Harris and husband, Ronnie, Kay Watson and fiancé, Billy Trent and Teresa Brown; son Paul Donald Witty; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Robert Bowman, Tony Bowman and Bobby Godwin. The family would like to thank the staff of Highgrove, Hospice and Annie Penn Hospital for the love and care given to Mrs. Ware. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 704 Barnes Street, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Dr.
