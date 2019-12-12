ULY 27, 1945 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Thomas Wayne Ward, 74, of Greensboro died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. Funeral will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Glenwood Friends Meeting with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. After Ragsdale High School, Tom went on to serve with the United States Army. He was employed with Avery Dennison Corp. for twenty-nine years and went on to retire from New Breed Logistics, now known as XPO Logistics, after fifteen years. Tom loved playing golf, including playing in the pro-am of the Greater Greensboro Open (Wyndham Championship) and he was a member of the Monroeton Senior Golf Club. Mr. Ward is preceded in death by his son Mark Kevin Ward, Sr. along with his parents, Hallie Reid Ward and Beulah Johnson Ward; sisters, Marie Rich and Margret Holt; and brothers, Robert and Paul Ward. He is survived by his wife, Helen Guyer Ward of the home; grandson, Mark Kevin Ward, Jr. (Catherine) of Leesville, LA; granddaughters, Jessica Williston, also of Leesville and Christina Wilkinson (Robert) of Newton TX; brother, Ralph Ward (Linda) of Summerfield; sister, Grace Stiles of Sophia; daughter-in-law, Anita Harvey of Leesville, LA; great-granddaughters, Paige, Mollie, and Maggie; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:45 PM Friday at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Glenwood Friends Meeting, 2400 Old Chapman St., Greensboro, NC 27403. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.