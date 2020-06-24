APRIL 1, 1944 - JUNE 17, 2020 Reverend James Paul Ward, Sr., age 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born April 1, 1944 in Brazil, S.A. to Rev. Horace S. and Eva Carolyn (Hall) Ward, Sr. He spent the first seven years of his life in Brazil until returning to the U.S. He attended Holmes Theological Seminary, Greenville, SC; Cedarville University, Cedarville, OH; Ambassador Bible Institute, London, OH; and Lee College, Cleveland, TN, where he earned a B.S. in elementary education in 1973. He later attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, TX. James was ordained into the ministry of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ on August 13, 1965 and pastored the headquarters church in London, OH. In 1979 he was ordained in the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. James and his family traveled throughout the Western North Carolina Conference of the denomination conducting Vacation Bible School programs, children's crusades, youth camps, and teacher training seminars. He also pastored Worthville Pentecostal Holiness Church in Randleman, NC. Having grown up in a missionary home, his lifelong dream was to serve God as a missionary. In 2002 James and Joyce began full-time ministry with the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Guatemala. He traveled throughout the country leading Bible training seminars with pastors and led mission teams in building programs and medical clinics. They served as career missionaries from November 2002 to 2010. After retirement, James returned to Guatemala frequently for short-term mission trips to build churches and continue the People to People ministry. He attended the North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church as long as his health permitted. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Horace S. Ward, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, of 54 years, who faithfully served as his caretaker and companion throughout his illness. He is also survived by his son, Dr. James P. Ward, Jr. (Joy) of Anchorage, AK; his daughters, Joylita Terpstra (Tracy) of Cleveland, TN and Janiese McKenzie (Aaron) of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Trés Ward (Rachael), Justin Ward (Elizabeth), Karis Moreland (Chase), Jaylyne Ward, Katherine Terpstra, Matthias Terpstra and Ashton McKenzie; and great-granddaughter Felicity Ward. On Mother's Day, he was told that he would soon be blessed with a second great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother, Duteil Ward of Xenia, OH, brother-in-law Curtis Parks of Holly Springs, NC, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Ward of Yukon, OK, Frances Partin of Black Mountain, NC, Darlene Odom (Franklin) of Cleveland, TN and Faye Nelon of Black Mountain, NC, and many nieces and nephews. James has been blessed with a host of friends around the world, and the precious people of Guatemala whom he worked alongside and who embraced him fondly as "Santiago." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to International Pentecostal Holiness Church World Missions, Guatemala, P.O. Box 12609 Oklahoma City, OK 73157. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5225 High Point Rd., High Point, NC, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 196 Fan Key Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home
