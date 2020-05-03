WARD, JAMES CECIL MAY 7, 1934 - APRIL 30, 2020 JAMES Cecil Ward, 85, went home to be with our Lord on April 30, 2020. Mr. Ward will be entombed on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park's Sedgefield Mausoleum, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, with Richard Booker officiating. He was born on May 7, 1934 in Pulaski, TN to the late Ezekiel and Mabel Ward. James was a loving and devoted husband, father, and PawPaw. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Jimmy Ward. Those left to cherish his memory include his adoring wife of 61 years, Patsy Michael Ward; children, Randall Ward, Ronald Ward, and Melissa Bowers and her husband, Eric; and his two grandsons, Zachary and Noah Bowers. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
