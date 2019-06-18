GREENSBORO Eddie L. Ward, 79, died June 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Reatha H. Ward and the father of Keith M. Ward and Marcus L. Ward. Arrangements are incomplete at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
