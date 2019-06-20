GREENSBORO Eddie L. Ward was born in Cleveland County to the late Frank Ward and Helen Wray Ward and he died on June 14, 2019, at the age of 79. In 1959, Mr. Ward graduated from Douglas High School, Lawndale, NC, where he excelled as a student and was the captain of the basketball team. After high school, he volunteered for the United States Army and served honorably from 1960-1963. While he was stationed in Korea, his title was rocket crewman. After being discharged from the Army, he attended North Carolina A&T State University and graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. Mr. Ward served 35 years with the US Postal Service and retired as postmaster at the Asheboro Post Office. After retirement, he devoted his time to One Step Further, Inc., as a volunteer and an employee. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed basketball and football. Spiritually, he was a member of Trinity AME Zion Church, where he formerly served as a steward and assistant treasurer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Williamson, Cleo Hamright and Ruth Ward; brother, Frank Ward; brother-in-laws, Charles Williamson and James Padgett; sister-in-law, Willie Ree Ward. Survivors include beloved spouse, Reatha H. Ward; sons, Keith M. Ward and Marcus L. Ward (Shannon Roop); grandchildren, Sloan Isla Virginia Ward and Laila Jane Ward; brothers, James Ward (Jacqueline), Johnny Ward (Daisy) and George Ward (Stella); sisters, Rosa Padgett (James), Anne Griffin, Shirley Fuller (James) and Jacqueline Guest (Benjamin) and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro, 1301 Alamance Church Road. The family visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
