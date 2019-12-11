1929 - 2019 Betty Louise Merriam Ward passed away December 9, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Well-Spring Theatre officiated by Reverend Neil Dunnavant. The family will receive friends following the service. She married B. Thomas Ward Jr., December 29, 1959 and moved to Greensboro in 1960, his birthplace and childhood home. She was a long-time active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Girl Scouts, PTA, Weatherspoon Art Guild, Wednesday Literary Club, Greensboro Junior and Senior Garden Clubs, and a co-founder of the Willett Bible Study Group for Women. Betty Lou enjoyed the good fortune of many interests, talents, and very high energy that she converted into books, learning, tennis, golf, walking, swimming, exercise, entertaining, gardening, and gourmet cooking. She had a passion with Tom in the study of World War II, D-day Normandy (June 6, 1944), and for their 25th anniversary celebrated a long War trip through Europe with UNC. Her greatest passion for virtually her lifetime was that of an artisan, as she was a renowned painter of oil and watercolors. Betty Lou possessed a remarkable skill for color, design, antiques, style, and architecture. She and Tom enjoyed many years of summer months in Blowing Rock, which became a watering hole for family and friends. Their three daughters in Charlotte are Patty, Libby, and Josie and sons-in-law, Lee Smart and Jim Shuford. Her nine grandchildren, who have been lovingly endeared to her as Boo Boo, are Will Jr., Jody and Ben Hendrix; Tommy and Spencer Smart; Lindsay, Anna, Josie and Harley Shuford. Betty Lou's family extends heartfelt appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the tender and compassionate care and ask that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be directed to Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
