GREENSBORO Thomas "Pappaw" Wesley Walton III passed away Saturday 15 June, 2019 at the age of 73. Born August 15,1945. Thomas was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war. After serving his country honorably, he went to work for Bellsouth where he retired after 35 years. He was also a 25 year cancer survivor. He will always be remembered for his superior story telling skills and his knowledge of the local food scene. Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years Sandra, his daughter Lynn, 3 sons, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends. The memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday 29 June, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church 2008 Fairfax Rd. Greensboro from 2-4 pm
