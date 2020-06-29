JUNE 26, 2020 Mildred Morehead Wallington, 93, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Maple Grove Nursing Home in Greensboro. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Wallington and sister Inez Morehead. Surviving are goddaughter Sabrina Deaver and sisters Beatrice Marsh, Gladys Moore, and Mourine Burnett as well as a host of devoted nieces and nephews. Mildred attended White Oak Grove Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 29 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Woodard Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on June 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Woodard 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd
