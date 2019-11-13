FEBRUARY 21, 1964 - NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Mr. Timothy "Tim" Andrew Wallace, 55, resident of High Point, died November 11, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964 in High Point and was a resident of this area all his life, having attended Guilford County Schools and Emerywood Baptist Church. He also participated in the Monarch Day Program and worked at Harris-Teeter on Eastchester Drive. Surviving is his mother, Mary Ann Wallace; father, Dr. Hugh T. Wallace; and brother, Hugh T. Wallace Jr., all of High Point, as well as his loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Emerywood Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy Peoples officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the gathering room at the church. A private inurnment will precede the service in the church columbarium. Memorials may be directed to the church at 1300 Country Club Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or to the organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr.
