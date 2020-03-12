FEBRUARY 28, 1940 - MARCH 10, 2020 Stephen Douglas Wall, the crafty little lefthander from Bessemer, stepped into God's Hall of Fame on March 10, 2020. He battled Alzheimer's, and he wonas soon as he stood face to face with his Savior. He is survived by his sister: Billie Jo, his brother, Phil (Brenda), his daughters: Stephanie (David), Shannon and Denece, his son: Stevie, and his grandchildren: Zack, Braxton, Austin, Kyle, and SDW3. Steve was a good man. He was a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a 2-sport athlete at Elon College, a teacher for 30 years, and a devoted bass singer for his church choir. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, cut firewood, and raise puppies. When it came to bird hunting and playing basketball, he never missed, and we are still waiting for the ball he hit in '63 with Sonny's Funnies to land. He remained "old school" even after old school wasn't cool. He never lost his grit, and he was a true friend no matter what. He cannot be replaced and will forever be missed. The memorial service will be at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 14th at 1 p.m. at 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro. There will be a sharing time with the family immediately following. Donations can be made to Hospice of Burlington/AuthoraCare or you can honor Steve by spending time with someone you love who is terminally ill.
