WALL, NANCY LOUVENIA JOSEPHINE HOSKINS JANUARY 2, 1926 - APRIL 19, 2020 THE LORD IS MY LIGHT AND MY SALVAtion; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, whom shall I be afraid?" Psalm 27:1 Mrs. Nancy Louvenia Josephine Hoskins Wall (nicknamed Chuff) gently, quietly and peacefully transitioned from labor to eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with her God-daughter, Princess Watkins by her bedside in her home at 1209 West Madison Street, Mayodan, NC. Nancy entered this amazing world on January 2, 1926. She was the 10th sibling born to the late Reverend Eugene Haywood Hoskins and the late reverend Betty Lewis Hoskins. She was reared in a Christian home and this was exhibited in Nancy's life for 94 years. Her life lived with love, exuberance, joy and dignity for all mankind. She attended the public schools of Randolph County, North Carolina and received her High School diploma in 1948. She also went to Nursing School but did not get to finish. She began working to help with her family's needs. She was married to the late George Phillips of Asheboro, NC and the late Nathaniel (Nat) Wall of Madison, NC. No children were born to these unions. Nancy worked in several places from Teaneck, NY to Greensboro, NC and Madison, NC. She was a hard worker and loved doing a superb job at whatever the task. She loved children and worked as a substitute teacher and the Tutoring Program After School Care in the Rockingham County Schools, NC. She also did private tutoring in her home. Nancy did Live-In Domestic Work for persons that needed this type of expertise and worked for Bank of America in the Collection Department. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and wherever she lived she always connected to a church where she could worship and fellowship with the saints. She was a worker of God's kingdom. Nancy became a member of The Beulah Baptist Missionary Church in Madison, NC when she married her husband, Mr. Nathaniel Wall. She served and held membership in various ministries: Missionary, Ushers, Scholarship, pianist and was a member and worker for the Lord in The Hayes Chapel United Methodist Church, Madison, NC. The last church she held membership was Mt. Carmel Holiness Church, Madison, NC where she gave her time, tithes and talent until her health became an issue for her. She no longer was able to attend. Civically, Nancy became a member of Order of the Eastern Star-Beauty of Madison #383, a member of the NAACP, the Silver Sneakers of Mayodan YMCA, an Ambassador of Senior Games, a Line Dancer for this group, a singer and member of the Madison-Mayodan Fellowship Choir, a volunteer for the Caregivers of Rockingham County, an avid bowler and won several honors of recognition for Line Dancing and Bowling. Nancy was a traveler. She went on several trips to different states in the US and several resort places throughout the US. She loved traveling to and visiting her family and friends as well. She enjoyed making everyone have a good time at whatever the gathering or function. She always had a reading, a joke, a poem or a story to tell to get everyone to enjoy the event. Sister Wall was a lover of the Word of God. She attended several Bible Institutes, took Bible lessons, attended Sunday School, Bible Study and made notes on everything she needed to remember for food for thought. Our Nancy's love for life and now legacy will be forever cherished in the lives of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her adopted family The Billy H. Watkins Billy, Malisia, Utasha and God-daughters: Princess Watkins and Willie Leigh Pinkney, as well as many friends and extended family. The family wishes to thank their many friends for praying, phone calls, letter of condolence, sitting and keeping Nancy company and any acts of kindness shown to them during our loved one's illness and demise. Special thanks to Council of Aging Agency and Hospice of Rockingham County for their Care and Service to our dearly beloved Nancy H. Wall. We especially thank Janice Dalton, Sandra Smith and Minister Mary H. Martin for their daily care as well as the other ladies that provided care when needed. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalms 116:15
