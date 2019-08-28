JULY 14, 1932 - AUGUST 26, 2019 Mary Mattie Price Wall, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019. There will be a private family viewing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Following the family's private time, on that same day, the family will be receiving friends from 10:30 am until 12:15 p.m. at Guilford College United Methodist Church, in the church fellowship hall. Funeral services will be held in the church sanctuary at 12:30 p.m. with interment to follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

