APRIL 2, 1945 - JULY 12, 2019 Mrs. Judy Mae Hedgecock Wall, 74, a resident of Abbotts Creek Church Rd., passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 2, 1945 to Charlie Lorenzo Hedgecock and Amie Linville Kennedy Hedgecock. She retired as a bookkeeper from Dillard's and worked for Davidson Ford Tractor. She was a member of Abbott's Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggie Green; and her brothers, Linzo Hedgecock and Hubert Hedgecock. She was able to complete four last goals of going to Disneyworld with her grandchildren, have a great Christmas, see her grandchildren baptized, and go to the beach one last time on the 4th of July. Surviving is her daughter, Lisa Wall of the home; sons, Dale Wall and wife Cathy, and Arlyn Wall and wife Evelyn, all of Sophia; two grandchildren, Tyler Wall and Johnathon Wall; sister, Geraldine Fowler and husband Mirion of High Point; sisters-in-law, Carol Hedgecock and Becky Hedgecock; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Hollar and Reverend Roy Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Wall will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 8:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2817 Abbotts Creek Church Rd. High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. P.O. Box 1667 Thomasville, NC 27361
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.