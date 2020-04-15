James Odell Wall, Sr., also known as Pete Wall, passed away after a short illness on Monday evening, April 13, 2020. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 13, 1925 and remained in his hometown for his entire life. The second of five children, Pete was very fortunate to have been born to loving and nurturing parents Ella Laura Odell and Doss Winchester Wall. Even though the family had limited financial means they were conscientious in providing the love and guidance which helped Pete to grow to become a caring and kind man. His pleasant smile and personality helped to make his life even better. All of his life Pete put others before himself and had the greatest respect and acceptance for all people. It was always his goal to "treat everyone just exactly like you want to be treated yourself," and he took special care to instill this into his children. As a child, growing up in the Brightwood School community, he did odd jobs to make some money for himself. He became quite proficient at tying tobacco and helping to put it into the barns for curing. He graduated from Rankin High School where he developed many close relationships and had many fond memories of his time there. A World War II veteran of the United States Navy, Pete served in the Pacific theater aboard the USS Numitor, which was a LST ARL-17. During his service Pete achieved the rank of third-class petty officer. He served on this ship for 19 months without seeing land. After the war ended his ship remained in Okinawa, and he would never forget the harrowing experience of being in Buckner Bay with many other naval ships as the island was ravaged relentlessly for days by Typhoon Louise in October of 1945. Many lives were lost, and his ship was severely damaged. The Numitor was able to make it to a naval yard in Sasebo, Japan where it remained in dry dock for 7 months undergoing repairs. He was finally discharged in New Orleans, Louisiana and returned home to Greensboro where he met his future wife. On a bright and beautiful Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, he married Maud Ruth "Snook" Watkins. They enjoyed a happy and loving life together for almost 69 years until Snook's passing on November 14, 2017. During her long illness Pete cared for her with devoted patience. Always industrious, resourceful, and ambitious, they worked as a team for the duration of their marriage. Soon after their wedding day, they built their first home themselves, when their regular jobs were finished in the evenings and on weekends. During this time Pete had chosen to learn the plumbing trade and worked through the ranks to ultimately achieve his master plumber license. In 1954 he established Pete Wall Plumbing Company and worked tirelessly to provide quality plumbing for the Triad area as well as other parts of the state of North Carolina. Devotion to quality customer service for a fair price, along with hard work and determination, helped him to build his successful plumbing business where he enjoyed working into his eighties. He was very proud of the fact that his son Jimmy and grandson James chose to follow in his footsteps and are continuing to manage and operate Pete Wall Plumbing today. Always especially fond of children, Pete was an ideal father to his two children Betty Jo and Jimmy. He spent as much time as he could playing like a kid himself with them and taking them on adventures. The family enjoyed fun trips to the North Carolina coast, many places in Virginia and other destinations. He always remembered when he saw Jimmy catch his first fish and made sure that he was able to continue his hobby, which has remained a big part of his life. He and his wife were long-time members of Palm Street Christian Church. Pete is survived by his two devoted children, Betty Jo Wall Forrest and James Odell Wall, Jr. "Jimmy" and wife Mary Claire and his two grandsons James Odell Wall, III and wife Sara and Chad Wall. He is also survived by his brother, with whom he always enjoyed a very close relationship, Cothran Dwight "Cotty" Wall and wife Doris. Passing before him in addition to his wife and parents were his brother William Van "Bill" Wall and sisters Sarah Kathryn Sherwin and Carolyn Sue Cunningham. His son-in-law of 38 years, Hayes W. Forrest, passed in 2016. Pete lived a long, happy and productive life during which time he saw many changes in our world. Now at the time of his passing, COVID-19 has led the family to make the decision to lay him to rest beside his wife at Lakeview Memorial Park with a private graveside service. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
