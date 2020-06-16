NOVEMBER 17, 1929 - JUNE 14, 2020 SANDY RIDGE Christine Dodson Wall, 90, beloved mother and grandmother, departed this earthly life Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Rockingham County Hospice Home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will have a private burial. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for all of Christine's family and friends. Mrs. Wall was born in Stokes County on November 17, 1929, to the late H. T. and Orie Dodson. She was a graduate of Sandy Ridge High School. Christine was a member of Delta United Methodist Church. She worked with her husband for many years at their Texaco service station. Christine was a loving friend and neighbor to all who knew her. She was a great cook and was famous for her fried apple pies. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved vegetable gardening, and working in her flower beds. She was a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Wall; brothers, Clyde Dodson and Marion Dodson; and sisters, Hazel Stephens and Delores Sullivan. Survivors include a son, Steve Howard Wall (Vicki); grandchildren, Heather Wall Hannequin (Christophe), Courtney Wall Kerce (Brett); great-grandchildren, Alex and Caroline Hannequin, Brooke Elizabeth and Caleb Kerce; brothers, Lewis Dodson, Melvin Dodson, Wendell Dodson, and Barry Dodson (Robbin); sister, Rachel Dodson. In addition to her immediate family, Mrs. Wall is survived by several nieces and nephews; her best friend, Gladys Dodson; and special friends Melissa and David Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC Highway 704 East, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046 or Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC- 65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.