GREENSBORO Virginia Pauline Wise Walker, 91, died Friday, November 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 in Guilford Memorial Park. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Walker family with funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.