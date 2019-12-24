July 18, 1933 - December 23, 2019 Martha Elledge Hawkins Walker, 86, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A native of Wilkes County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Paul R. and Florence Anderson Elledge and had lived most of her life in Rockingham County. She was a retired employee of Moses Cone Memorial Hospital and was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Ray Hawkins, two sisters, and five brothers. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Donald H. Walker of the home; son, Allen Hawkins (Dorcas) of Chattanooga, TN; daughters, Geneva H. Bolden (Gene), Patricia H. Hurt (Tommy) both of Reidsville, Teresa H. Wilson (Bill) of Eden; brothers, Clifton Elledge (Thelma) of Reidsville, and Arnold Elledge (Sarah) of Monticello, NC; sister, Jane Lloyd of Grafton, VA; grandchildren, Adam Bolden (Lori), Brandon Bolden (Adrianne), Bryant Hawkins (Elise), and Lindsey Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Diego, and Bella. The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. at Smyrna Presbyterian Church and at other times at the residence. Memorials may be sent to Smyrna Presbyterian Church c/o Ann Dixon, 291 Crowder Rd., Madison, NC 27025. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc,. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC
Walker, Martha Elledge Hawkins
