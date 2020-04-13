APRIL 12, 1926 - APRIL 10, 2020 Laula Madison Walker, 93, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville, NC. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hillsdale Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Paul Lutrell officiating. Laula was born in Iredell County on April 12, 1926. She graduated from Union Grove HighSchool and NC Baptist School of Nursing. She was a Navy Cadet and worked as a nurse for many years; beginning at Annie Penn Hospital and remaining in the medical field through retirement, including working at doctor's offices in Reidsville, Stokesdale and Greensboro as well as at the Burlington Industries plant in Reidsville. She was known as the neighborhood nurse in the Glencoe and Bethany communities. Laula loved playing the piano and served as the pianist for Gospel Baptist Church for many years. Her love of travel took her many places, most notably Kenya, Africa where her sister Elwanda was a missionary. She never stopped learning and took courses through Rockingham Community College Senior Programs. She danced through life and especially loved square dancing and line dancing. Laula is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Frear Walker; parents, C. Espy Madison and Ina Weisner Madison; sisters, Odena M. Van Hoy, Elwanda M. Fields ; brother, Tom R Madison (Katie); sisters-in-law, Annie Mae Walker and Minnie Sue Walker. She is survived by her children, Wanda W. Morris (Bill), Joyce A. Walker, Steve M. Walker (Frances), Karen W. Lasley, Craig M. Madison (Libby), Jo M. Newnam (Robbin) and Phillip R. Madison (Teresa); grandchildren, Scott Morris, Suzi Clabeaux, Mike Lasley, Mary Westmoreland, Julie Boaz, April Garris, Daniel Walker, Dennis Walker, Jeremy Newnam, Hannah Wright, Jeffrey Madison, Elijah Madison , Seth Madsion and many great grandchildren and a loving extended family. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Penn Nursing Center of Reidsville, their staff and Laula's caregivers, along with all the family and friends that made her time there so great. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; Monroeton Fire Department, 9252 US 158, Reidsville, NC 27320 or the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, 6052 NC 65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.