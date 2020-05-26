Judy Y. Walker, 75, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A 1:00 p.m. graveside service with no restrictions will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hillsdale Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Judy was born February 19, 1945 in Greensboro, NC to the late Franklin and Nell Price Young. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church. She loved watching NASCAR and going to the beach. Judy also enjoyed wearing her red hats to church and especially loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Additionally, she loved her dogs and animals. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Walker. Surviving is her husband and the love of her life, Charles Walker, whom she married on June 1, 56 years ago. Other survivors include son, Chuck Walker, and daughter, Kimberly Norris and husband, Jason. Judy is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hillsdale Primitive Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund c/o James Knight, 1634 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC, 27358.
