GREENSBORO - William Walker, Jr., 70, passed away January 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery, 235 Bingham St. Survivors include devoted wife, Betty Walker; loving son, Damien Walker (LaTeria); other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

