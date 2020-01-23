GREENSBORO - William Walker, Jr., 70, passed away January 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery, 235 Bingham St. Survivors include devoted wife, Betty Walker; loving son, Damien Walker (LaTeria); other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
Walker, Jr., William
To plant a tree in memory of Walker Jr. William as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.