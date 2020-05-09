Dr. James William "Bill" Walker, 86, went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. A private service will be held with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Robert F. and Lena Brooks Walker. Dr. Walker was raised in the Williamsburg community and had lived in Madison, where he practiced dentistry since 1969. He was a US Army veteran and was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol Moseley Walker; his son, Gregory Franklin Walker; and his brother, Robert Lee Walker. Surviving is his son, Kenan Bryant Walker (Jane) of Clemmons; brother, C. Lindsey Walker (Perdita) of Reidsville; sister, Ellen W. Citty of Reidsville; many loving nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, LaVisa C. Walker of Reidsville; caregiver, Pauline Tucker; and special friend, Eddie Moore. Memorials may be made to: Rockingham Co. Veteran's Honor Guard, c/o Johnny White, 4655 Price Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048 or Rockingham Co. Veteran's Coalition Food Pantry, c/o Curtis Pierce, 118 Laurell Dr., Eden, NC 27288. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Walker family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.