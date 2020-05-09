Dr. James William "Bill" Walker, 86, went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. A private service will be held with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Robert F. and Lena Brooks Walker. Dr. Walker was raised in the Williamsburg community and had lived in Madison, where he practiced dentistry since 1969. He was a US Army veteran and was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol Moseley Walker; his son, Gregory Franklin Walker; and his brother, Robert Lee Walker. Surviving is his son, Kenan Bryant Walker (Jane) of Clemmons; brother, C. Lindsey Walker (Perdita) of Reidsville; sister, Ellen W. Citty of Reidsville; many loving nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, LaVisa C. Walker of Reidsville; caregiver, Pauline Tucker; and special friend, Eddie Moore. Memorials may be made to: Rockingham Co. Veteran's Honor Guard, c/o Johnny White, 4655 Price Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048 or Rockingham Co. Veteran's Coalition Food Pantry, c/o Curtis Pierce, 118 Laurell Dr., Eden, NC 27288. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Walker family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.

