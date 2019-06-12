GREENSBORO Charles Albert Walker, IV, 36, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Charlie's life will be celebrated Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive.
GREENSBORO Charles Albert Walker, IV, 36, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Charlie's life will be celebrated Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.