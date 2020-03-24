MAY 30, 1940 - MARCH 20, 2020 Mrs. Bronna Andrews Walker, 79, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 30, 1940 in Guilford County to the late Lonnie and Rena Andrews. Bronna was a member of First Baptist Church of Gethsemane. She worked at P. Lorillard before attending Leon's Beauty School. Bronna worked at Golden Gate Beauty Salon and then did cosmetology and hair in a small owned shop. She loved traveling with her husband and family, visiting 41 states and Canada and Mexico. Bronna was also a homemaker and cared about her family the most. She was sincerely loved and will be greatly missed by her family. Bronna is survived by the love of her life for 60 years, her husband Carl M. Walker, beloved son, Steven Carl Walker of Greensboro; sister, Janice Andrews of Greensboro. Private graveside services will be conducted at Hillsdale Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guest register is available at www.forbisanddick.com. The family would like to thank the women and the chaplain of Hospice along with Barbara Dalton for their care provided to the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital or to Hospice of Guilford County. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel is serving the Walker family. Forbis and Dick N Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street
