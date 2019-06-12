GREENSBORO Mrs. Betty Louise Patterson Walker, 91, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Friends Home at Guilford. Mrs. Walker was born on March 8, 1928, in Upson County, GA, a daughter to the late Harvey and Maizie Liner Patterson. She was a dedicated and active member of Southside Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir, was a Sunday School teacher, and helped prepare Wednesday night meals. After her retirement from Western Electric, Mrs. Walker spent her spare time wood crafting with her husband Horace and traveling with her sister Doris and her husband Max. They also loved to travel with good friends, Ed and Betty Martin. Mrs. Walker also volunteered with many local and national organizations for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Horace Walker; sister, Doris Morris; brother, Rudolf Patterson; and stepdaughter, Marcia Walker. Surviving are her children, Teresa Holden and husband Don Stutts of Kernersville; son, Chip Holden and wife Janie of High Point; stepson, Bill Walker and wife Jann; four grandchildren, Tanner Holden and wife Rachael, Seth Holden and wife Lauren, Troy Bettini and wife Trudie, and Rod Bettini and wife Jill. Also surviving are three stepgrandchildren, Michael, Robbie, and Jennifer Walker; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, in the chapel of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield with Rev. Sam Craven officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Home at Guilford, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Nothing can compare with the excellent and nurturing care she received during the time she was in their care. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com.
