WALDEN, ROBERT ROBERT PARKS WALDEN, 33, PASSED away suddenly at his home in Greensboro, North Carolina on the morning of May 4th. Rob was born in High Point, North Carolina, the son of Barry Parks Walden and Alice Snider Walden. He grew up in the Boy Scouts and received his Eagle Scout Award, was a member of the Order of the Arrow, and graduated from High Point Central High School. A lover of books and reading, he graduated the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in English. Rob developed a passion for craft brewing while working at Gate City Growlers in Greensboro. He continued to foster this interest while home brewing before venturing to work with Little Brother Brewing in Greensboro, serving first as bartender and then as Event Coordinator. A catalyst for human connection, Rob always brought people together and made everyone around him feel comfortable. Described as a "deep and gentle soul," Rob never met a stranger. His interests revolved around the local music scene, local brewery, and supporting local business. He enjoyed playing guitar and banjo and had a lifelong devotion to the outdoors. Rob also loved all dogs, with a special place in his heart for his bullmastiff Zoe and boxer-mix Beau. He is survived by the love of his life and fiancée, Nicole Jo Leiby, his mother, Alice Walden, father, Barry Walden, and brother, Dr. Jeffrey Howard Walden, as well as innumerable "adopted" friends and his dog, Mudflap. Due to considerations concerning the coronavirus, all services have been postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rob's name to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
