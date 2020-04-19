GREENSBORO William Donald "Donnie" Wagoner, 76, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday April 28th at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of William Wagoner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries