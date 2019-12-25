SEPTEMBER 15, 1928 - DECEMBER 21, 2019 Edgar Allen Wagoner, Sr., 91, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019. "Ed" was born on September 15, 1928 to Jacob Lutz and Lottie Kirk Wagoner. His parents and four brothers Albert, Jacob, Luke and Charles Daniel preceded him in death. Ed graduated from Sumner High School. He kept up with his high school buddies and hosted reunions through the years. Ed enrolled at Guilford College where he met and married Emma Jean Hodgin of Greensboro. Ed's college studies were interrupted when he entered the U.S. Marines. Upon his return from service, Ed completed his education and graduated from Guilford in the class of 1951. Ed worked for one companyCarolina Steel Corporationhis entire career. He started in sales, and eventually served as general manager of the Greensboro Service Center. Until his health declined, Ed was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Greensboro, NC. He held a variety of offices, sang in the choir, served as deacon, and later, elder. Ed loved the beach, and a large portion of his pleasure in retirement came from spending time at Holden Beach at the cottage that he built in retirement. For years he was involved in the Turtle Patrol Program. He loved to swim. As a youth he served as a lifeguard, and during retirement found much pleasure in going to the YMCA and collecting hundreds of miles in their swimming programs. Ed enjoyed three years with Emma in independent living at Friends Home Guilford before their health declined so that they moved to assisted living and finally into skilled nursing. The family will always be grateful for the Friends Home staff who provided loving care for Ed in later years. Ed's biggest love was for his family. Surviving immediate family members who hold his memory in their hearts are his wife, Emma Hodgin Wagoner, daughters, Debbie Parvin (Bob) and Janet Inmon (Bill), and son, Allen Wagoner, Jr. (Terry), his granddaughter, Susan Sheehan (Brian), and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Claire. He is also survived by nephews Kent Wagoner (Brenda), Mike Wagoner (Debbie), David Wagoner (Sandee), Rod Wagoner (Evelyn), Dan Wagoner (Susan), Doug Wagoner (Cynthia), and niece Tina Miller. He is also survived by his nephew, John A. Hodgin, and two nieces, Sarah Tierney and Susan Kramer, who are related by marriage and his love for them. A memorial service will be held at in the living room of Friends Homes (Guilford) on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 1900 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403, or to Friends Home Guilford, at 925 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Wagoner family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Wagoner, Sr., Edgar Allen
Service information
Dec 29
Memorial Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Friends Home Guilford
925 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
925 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
