NOVEMBER 20, 1923 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Mrs. Louise Robertson Hilliard Wagoner, age 96, went home to be with the Lord on her birthday, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church. Mrs. Wagoner was born in Stokes County to the late Frank and Neally Taylor Robertson. She was a long-time member of Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Glenn Hilliard; second husband Jacob L. Wagoner, Jr.; son Samuel Marcus Hilliard; stepson Rick Wagoner; and brother Orell Robertson. She is survived by her daughter Donna Wisdom Ferguson of Greensboro; stepdaughter Tina Wagoner Miller; stepson Charles Kent Wagoner; brother Glen Robertson and his wife Iris; and sister-in-law Alsine Robertson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, 501 Kirkland St., Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting Mrs. Wagoner's family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
