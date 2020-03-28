JULY 30, 1927 - MARCH 24, 2020 GREENSBORO Emma Jean Hodgin Wagoner was born in Greensboro, N.C. on July 30, 1927 in the roaring 20's era and passed peacefully on March 24, 2020 amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the loving wife of Edgar Allen Wagoner, Sr. who predeceased her by three months. Only death could separate her from the family she loved. She was predeceased by her mother, Emma Hodgin, her father, J. Vernon Hodgin Sr., and her brother J. Vernon Hodgin, Jr. Remaining to honor her memory are her children, Debbie Parvin (Bob), Janet Inmon (Bill), and Allen Wagoner (Terry), one grandchild, Susan Sheehan (Brian), and two great-grandchildren Jackson and Claire; her nephew, John A. Hodgin and nieces Sarah Tierney and Susan Kramer. She was also survived by her Wagoner nephews and nieces (and their spouses) that she gained through marriage. Her family always came first. When her children were young, she and Ed provided an ideal home life in which she was the "soul." She gave of herself sacrificially in her dedication to be a stay-at-home mom. Emma had a heart for animals, allowing her children to have a whole zoo of critters from pony to chipmunk and everything in between. In later years, she delighted in her "grand-dogs and grand-cats." Any strays that fell into her care were fortunate. Emma was a talented artist. She had an eclectic style and painted in acrylic, oil, and watercolor. She gave away many of her works and donated countless paintings to the bazaars at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she was a member for 70 years. Her paintings remain as a testament to the beauty that she found in life and living. Emma's last few years were spent in skilled nursing as a resident of Friends Homes where she found joy in daily livingloving her room, the birds on her feeder, her seasonal decorations, her visitors, and the nurses and staff who provided care. Visitors left her room feeling cheery and positive because she was only contagious with happiness. Those who would like to honor her memory can give to First Christian Church, 1900 West Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403, Friends Homes, 925 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410, or to an animal rescue of your choice. There will be a celebration of Emma's life at a date when social spacing is no longer a concern. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
