JULY 4, 1942 - MAY 13, 2020 Christina S. Wagoner, a generous and loving mother and grandmother, passed away May 13th surrounded by family in Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Florida. Christina was born in Greensboro, NC and is an alumnus from Greensboro Senior High School where she was an accomplished swimmer, including a member of the first Water Bells Synchronized Swim Team. Christina is also an alumnus of Guilford College and the University of NC at Greensboro, where she received her Masters Degree in Education. She spent her career as a devoted teacher, one of the first technology specialist for the Guilford County Schools, and retired in 2005. Christina's giving and caring nature, along with her loving sense of humor are greatly missed. She is survived by her sister Vicki Everette of Winston Salem NC, two daughters, Chrissie W. Strider (Husband Chris) of Amelia Island FL and Michelle W. Fishburne of McLean VA, son M. Neil Wagoner, Jr. (Wife Kelley) and grandson Chase M. Wagoner of Fuquay Varina, NC, two nieces (Heidi and Kim), two nephews (Billy and David), many loving cousins, and a dearest loving family friend Mrs. Edith Crews. Christina was strong in her faith with God and supported others with her knowledge of the Bible. She loved her dogs, swimming, music, reading, gardening, cooking, and most of all enjoyed being with family and friends. She was fascinated with learning about new technology, science, and the endless potential for discoveries of stars and planets. All who knew and loved her knows she is an angel in heaven. She is not just walking free of pain with God; she is swimming laps, including a perfect butterfly and strong turns, effortlessly in His pool with endless, open lanes and underwater speakers playing Josh Groban. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Baptist Medical Center Nassau and the Community Hospice Warner Center for their loving care. The family will schedule a memorial service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts can be made to Nassau Human Society in Fernandina Beach FL or the Greensboro Science Center in NC.
