NOVEMBER 7, 1934 - FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Norma "June" Carter (Schoolcraft) Wagner, 85, traded her earthly home for a heavenly home on February 13, 2020, where she is happily singing harmony with the angels. She struggled with cancer over the years but when it finally metastasized, she was ready to go. She was born on November 7, 1934 in Altus, Arkansas to Garner and Mildred (Covert) Carter and was the oldest of six children. She worked as an LPN until she went back to school to get her nursing degree from Guilford Technical Institute in 1976 so she could work as a registered nurse. She worked in nursing for over 40 years in Ft. Smith, AR, Greensboro, NC, San Diego, CA and finally in Bloomington, IN. June was a life-long Christian and she valued her relationship with her Savior more than anything. She loved all things music, especially playing the piano and singing. She was preceded in death by her first husband, H.T. "Bud" Chamel, her last husband, Don Wagner, her parents and sisters, Sally Carter and Gayle Rousseau, brother, John Carter and her cherished doggie, Abbie. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Piper Chamel (David Shannon), Kimberly Chamel Onofrietti (Dan), four grandchildren, Benjamin Chamel Taylor and Kimberly Chamel Taylor, Piper Seyfrit (Michael), Giovanni Onofrietti, a brother, Larry Carter (Janice), a sister Pam Carter (Sandy), numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She is also survived by Joe Schoolcraft, Sr. and four step-children, Joe Schoolcraft, Jim Schoolcraft, Jean Schoolcraft Hunt and Judy Schoolcraft Parsons. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Evangelical Community Church, 503 S. High Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47401 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Bob Whittaker presiding. A private burial will follow at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone at Hearthstone Health Campus for their kind and compassionate care as well as all the professionals at Southern Care Hospice who provided comfort to her and her family the last week of her life. Memorial contributions can be made to Indiana University, School of Medicine, but June also loved flowers.
