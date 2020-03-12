MAY 10, 1934 - MARCH 9, 2020 Mr. John R. Wagner, 85, passed away at his residence in Chapel Hill on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held with family and friends at his mountain home in the northern Shenandoah Valley, VA at a later date. Mr. Wagner was born on May 10, 1934 in Broadway, VA, the son of John Lafayette and Elizabeth Biller Wagner. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College and the University of Richmond, a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, and was employed by P. Lorillard Corporation in Greensboro. Among his many interests, he enjoyed working in his greenhouse, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Surviving Mr. Wagner are his son, John David Wagner; daughter, Lisa Anne Wagner (Jamie Gardner); and granddaughter, Susan Christine Nobblitt (Christopher). Gifts in memory of Mr. Wagner can be given to AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Wagner family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
