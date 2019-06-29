GREENSBORO Mrs. Jean Davis Wagner, 90, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Home Chapel with Rev. Pat Spicer officiating. Burial will be private. ` Mrs. Wagner was born on August 21, 1928, in High Point, daughter of the late Joseph Ray and Edna Jacobs Wagner. She retired from Friendly Avenue Baptist Church Kindergarten in 1988 following 22 years of service. She was a member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. Mrs. Wagner loved to travel with her husband and they visited all 50 states. She was very family oriented and was a great mother. Survivors include her son, Hal Wagner of Greensboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dillard Wagner, in 2009, her son, Steven Dillard Wagner, and four sisters. A reception will follow the memorial service at Whitestone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Wagner family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
