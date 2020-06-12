JULY 15, 1929 - JUNE 9, 2020 James (Jimmie) D. Wade died peacefully at his home the morning of June 9, 2020. He was born in New Bern, NC on July 15, 1929. He graduated in 1947 from Greensboro Senior High School, where he met Margaret May. They married on February 14, 1951 and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. He and Margaret have been faithful members of the Hearts Holding Hands Sunday school class at Lawndale Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Margaret May Wade, son, Keith Wade (Terri) of Huntersville, NC, daughter, Kathy Wilson (Gary) of Greensboro, NC, brother, John Carroll Smith (Janice) of Shelbyville, TN, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Annette Welker of Reidsville, NC. The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers for their devotion and care of him, and especially to Jordan, who loved Jimmie like a father. We believe he is with Jesus now and would want everyone to know he's "just fine and dandy"! In lieu of flowers, you're invited to make a donation to your charity of choice. Graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 1118 N. Elm, Greensboro
