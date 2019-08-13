JULY 15, 1928 - AUGUST 10, 2019 Edward Kirtis Wade (E.K.), 91, passed peacefully in his home with his daughter Alisa by his side on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He has gone to meet his maker and be with his wife Geraldine Still Wade. He and his two sisters were abandoned by his mother at the age of 8. Mr. Wade was a man who never gave up and went on to accomplish many things in his life. He joined the Marines at the age of 16 during WWII and steadily climbed the ladder of success to become master sergeant. He later pursued a career with the Electric Power Board in Tennessee where he started as a lineman and ended up senior dispatcher. He was of Irish descent and born in Fort Payne, AL on July 15, 1928. Survivors include his daughters, Alisa Boutwell and Angie Penney, his grandson Shea Penney, a great-granddaughter Olivia Penney and his brother Alan Wade of Rainesville, AL. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, NC. Entombment will follow at Mr. Wade's home with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC is assisting the family. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
