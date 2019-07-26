JUNE 12, 1936 - JULY 24, 2019 David Lee Wade, age 83, of Main Street in Eden, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Danview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (4 to 5 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. The son of the late Russell L. Wade and Evelyn Adkins Wade, he was born in Eden on June 12, 1936. David retired from Karastan Mills after 43 years of service. He loved hunting and fishing with his family and special friends and also enjoyed riding Tennessee walking horses. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Corum Wade, of the home; two daughters, Sandra W. Vernon and husband, Eugene, and Sheryl W. Gentry; three grandchildren, Aimee V. Boyte and husband, Alex, Ashley V. Drexler and husband, David, and David M. King; four great-grandchildren, Bradley E. Vernon, Cole Vernon, Grant M. King, and Sawyer E. Drexler; and his special dog, Joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Lewis Wade, and son-in-law, David Gentry. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff at Hospice of Rockingham County, for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
